The Lancashire Post asked the Preston North End faithful - via social media - for one player they would sign for the Lilywhites this summer. Excluding the shout of Real Madrid and England star, Jude Bellingham, here are 12 names put forward by the Deepdale faithful...
1. Lasse Sorensen - Lincoln City
The 24-year-old signed for Lincoln in 2021 and provided eight assists last season. Operating at right wing-back, Sorensen has racked up more than 100 appearances in League One and could be ready to make the step up. The Dane has one year left on his contract.
2. Liam Millar - returning to FC Basel
Millar was a hit on loan last season, scoring eight goals and assisting just as many. He now heads back to FC Basel, but a departure from the Swiss club - with one year left on his contract - looks pretty nailed on, having settled back in England. North End could well be priced out of a move, but the Canada international would be welcomed back with open arms.
3. Daniel Iversen - returning to Leicester City
Iversen expects to leave Leicester City this summer, with one year left on his Foxes deal. Whether it's another loan or finally a permanent exit, remains to be seen. But, he was hugely popular at Preston, in his 18 months with the club. A few supporters picked him as the one player they'd try and target, following his loan spell at Stoke City.
4. Harrison Burrows - Peterborough United
The League One Player of the Year, last season. Posh ultimately lost in the play-offs, to Oxford United, but the future looks bright for 22-year-old Burrows. Capable of playing at left back, left wing-back and in midfield, there will likely be interest in him this summer. Burrows' contract runs until 2025.
