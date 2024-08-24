Kacper Pasiek | PNEFC/Ian Robinson

PNE defender completes loan move

Preston North End youngster Kacper Pasiek has completed a loan move to Marine FC.

The 18-year-old has signed for the National League North club until January 2025. The versatile left-back is a first-year pro at Deepdale, having been kept on after his two-year scholarship. Pasiek has been at Preston since the age of nine.

The Polish defender spent time on loan at Warrington Town last season, making ten appearances in the same division. Pasiek was involved with North End in pre-season and now heads out for game time with Neil Young’s side - who have one point from their first three league games.

Manager Young said: “Kacper is a player we enquired about during pre-season and have stayed in contact with Preston since as during pre-season he has been working with the first team squad. He will give us good competition on our left hand side, is quick, has good delivery and has experience of the league after a loan spell at Warrington Town last season.”

Pasiek said: “I chose to join Marine because it’s a club with a great fanbase and quality players where I can keep developing as a player.”