Preston North End youngster secures loan move following injury to 19-year-old goalkeeper

By George Hodgson
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 15:05 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 20:07 BST
A move to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium for the PNE youngster

Preston North End youngster Tommy Davis has signed for Bamber Bridge on an emergency loan deal.

The first-year scholar makes the temporary switch to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium - and starts in goal for Jamie Milligan’s side, for Saturday’s home clash with Morpeth Town. Davis was one of four second-year scholars retained by PNE in the summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His move to Brig comes in light of an injury to James Pradic - who rejoined the Northern Premier League Premier Division side in September. Pradic, 19, made 38 appearances for Brig last season. He is under a professional contract at Deepdale until the summer of 2026.

Elsewhere, forward Finlay Cross-Adair has been recalled from his loan spell at Prescot Cables - who play in the same division as Bamber Bridge. The striker, 19, made seven appearances for the club. His deal at North End runs until the summer of 2025 - having made his first team debut in October 2022.

Related topics:Preston North End
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice