A move to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium for the PNE youngster

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End youngster Tommy Davis has signed for Bamber Bridge on an emergency loan deal.

The first-year scholar makes the temporary switch to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium - and starts in goal for Jamie Milligan’s side, for Saturday’s home clash with Morpeth Town. Davis was one of four second-year scholars retained by PNE in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His move to Brig comes in light of an injury to James Pradic - who rejoined the Northern Premier League Premier Division side in September. Pradic, 19, made 38 appearances for Brig last season. He is under a professional contract at Deepdale until the summer of 2026.

Elsewhere, forward Finlay Cross-Adair has been recalled from his loan spell at Prescot Cables - who play in the same division as Bamber Bridge. The striker, 19, made seven appearances for the club. His deal at North End runs until the summer of 2025 - having made his first team debut in October 2022.