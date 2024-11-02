Preston North End youngster secures loan move following injury to 19-year-old goalkeeper
Preston North End youngster Tommy Davis has signed for Bamber Bridge on an emergency loan deal.
The first-year scholar makes the temporary switch to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium - and starts in goal for Jamie Milligan’s side, for Saturday’s home clash with Morpeth Town. Davis was one of four second-year scholars retained by PNE in the summer.
His move to Brig comes in light of an injury to James Pradic - who rejoined the Northern Premier League Premier Division side in September. Pradic, 19, made 38 appearances for Brig last season. He is under a professional contract at Deepdale until the summer of 2026.
Elsewhere, forward Finlay Cross-Adair has been recalled from his loan spell at Prescot Cables - who play in the same division as Bamber Bridge. The striker, 19, made seven appearances for the club. His deal at North End runs until the summer of 2025 - having made his first team debut in October 2022.