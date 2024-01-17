The former Swansea City man had been linked with a possible move to PNE this month

January transfer window speculation around Matthew Sorinola and Preston North End can officially end.

The former Swansea City man has signed for Plymouth Argyle, having recently been released from his contract by top flight Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise. While a free agent, links to PNE had emerged along with Southampton, Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

But, it's Argyle who've swooped in and landed the 22-year-old. Preston saw the loan spell of right back Calvin Ramsay end early this month, but manager Ryan Lowe said he wasn't looking to replace the Liverpool man. Therefore, any move for Sorinola looked unlikely.

Sorinola came through the ranks at MK Dons, debuting at 18-years-of-age before going on to play 43 times in the 2020/21 campaign. Union SG recruited him that summer, before loaning Sorinola out to Swansea the following summer - to reunite with old Dons boss Russell Martin.

On the signing, new Argyle boss Ian Foster said: "We are very pleased to pick up Matthew as a free agent. He is a really good age, he's got great experience of English football and he has had a taste of football on the continent as well - which will do him the world of good in terms of his development as a person and a player.