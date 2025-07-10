Alvaro Carreras | AFP via Getty Images

The former Preston North End man has had a remarkable rise

Ex-Preston North End loan star Alvaro Fernandez is reportedly ‘closing in’ on a move to giants Real Madrid.

It’s two years since the Spaniard’s loan spell at Deepdale came to an end. Fernandez made 42 appearances for the Lilywhites and provided six assists, in what was his first stint away from Manchester United.

The left-back went on to join Granada and Benfica on loan over the course of the following season. A permanent move to the latter then went through in the summer of 2024, for £5million.

Fernandez has gone on to make 68 appearances for Benfica, scoring five goals and assisting six. He is under contract until 2029 and said to have a €50m release clause inserted in his deal.

Real Madrid, though, will reportedly pay a lower cash fee to land Fernandez with defender Rafael Obrador heading the other way. Renowned transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, claims the deal will be completed after the Club World Cup.

Fernandez played at left wing-back for Preston over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, with North End finishing 12th under previous boss Ryan Lowe. He was a popular figure among the fans and won Young Player of the Year.

Reflecting on his time at Deepdale, the 22-year-old said: “It was a great season for me with great people around me. I enjoyed it a lot and I improved a lot. I just want to say thank you for everything, for everyone.

“I think I played 42 games... you never think it’s going to be like that in your first season in (senior) football, because it’s a tough league with tough games. Every game is hard to play. You go to big stadiums for big games.”

