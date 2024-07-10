'Top tier announcement' - Preston North End signing video is a huge hit, with new recruit even impressed
Preston North End’s signing of Stefan Teitur Thordarson was welcomed news anyway - but the Lilywhites’ announcement video made it even better.
Any PNE supporter on social media will be well aware of Mads Frokjaer’s popularity. The ultra chilled out Dane is great value in front of the microphone or camera - as relaxed as they come, but also intelligent and amusing, not to mention his fashion. And, Preston managed to rope the 24-year-old into playing a central role in announcing Thordarson’s arrival. Genius.
The Iceland international had to travel to England to finalise his move, so North End’s options were limited given that the media team are out in Spain with the squad and staff. However, what PNE produced was innovative and incredible. Frokjaer, a can of Fanta lemon and a sunbed was all the Lilywhites needed - to create arguably the best teaser video yet for a Preston signing.
And during his travels, Thordarson spotted the video and was just as impressed as the Deepdale faithful. He told club media: "It was really funny... really good. I laughed a lot. I was in the taxi, on the way to the airport, when I saw it. Me and my girlfriend laughed a lot, it was good." Be sure to check it out - and in the meantime here’s what the PNE supporters had to say...
@TheButterPiePod said: ‘What a teaser video.’ @DeepdaleDigest commented: ‘This is brilliant, gonna need Mads videos for every signing now.’ @pne_ste posted: ‘This is my favourite teaser ever and it doesn't even include the signing’ and @dillonmillward said: ‘That’s it, the best signing announcement of all time.’ @Martin_Ryan23 reacted: ‘That’s brilliant!!’ while @sophiehoward92 commented: ‘Amazing, love the content @pnefc’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.