PNE players applaud

Preston North End look set to keep hold of club captain Alan Browne beyond Thursday's transfer deadline - but that will not mark the end of speculation.

The skipper is in the final six months of his deal, with a contract offer on the table from the Lilywhites. Browne has previously spoken of his ambition to break the all time appearance record at PNE and he surpassed 400 appearances last weekend. However, his contract situation and future remains up in the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Lancashire Post on Wednesday evening, PNE rejected an approach from Serie A side Salernitana - who expressed an interest in buying Browne. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth than claimed that the Irishman has been 'subject of several enquiries from European clubs, over a move for the summer'.

While English clubs could only begin pre-contract talks with Browne in the final month of his deal, clubs in Scotland and overseas can negotiate once in the last six months. The FA put the idea in place to prevent a player from facing his new English club, prior to the summer. PNE manager Ryan Lowe insists he wants to keep Browne, but Salernitana and other clubs could feasibly target the number eight on a free transfer soon.