Pre-contract rules explained as Preston North End star 'subject of several European enquiries'
The PNE captain has been the subject of late Serie A interest
Preston North End look set to keep hold of club captain Alan Browne beyond Thursday's transfer deadline - but that will not mark the end of speculation.
The skipper is in the final six months of his deal, with a contract offer on the table from the Lilywhites. Browne has previously spoken of his ambition to break the all time appearance record at PNE and he surpassed 400 appearances last weekend. However, his contract situation and future remains up in the air.
As reported by the Lancashire Post on Wednesday evening, PNE rejected an approach from Serie A side Salernitana - who expressed an interest in buying Browne. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth than claimed that the Irishman has been 'subject of several enquiries from European clubs, over a move for the summer'.
While English clubs could only begin pre-contract talks with Browne in the final month of his deal, clubs in Scotland and overseas can negotiate once in the last six months. The FA put the idea in place to prevent a player from facing his new English club, prior to the summer. PNE manager Ryan Lowe insists he wants to keep Browne, but Salernitana and other clubs could feasibly target the number eight on a free transfer soon.
Speaking on Thursday morning, Lowe said: I don't know whether there is a contract proposal for him or if he's agreed something. All I want to do is be fair with everyone, which I am. There is an offer on the table, take it or leave it in the nicest possible way. We all know he'd love to stay; he's been here for a long time. That is not my decision; my decision was to offer a new contract, which the club has honoured. It is whether they can thrash out a deal. I always say that players want what is best for them and their families and I am respectful of that."