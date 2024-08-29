Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE striker has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent days

It’s been one of the unexpected transfer stories of Preston North End’s summer transfer window, but manager Paul Heckingbottom fully expects Will Keane to stay at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites’ top scorer from last season has been linked with West Brom, Wrexham, Derby County and Cardiff City in the last week or so. The Lancashire Post reported that North End knocked back a low bid from the Baggies, with the suggestion from the Midlands being that Albion then cooled interest. But, speculation continued to swirl and it was then claimed, in the media, that League One club Wrexham had seen a £750,000 offer rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if there was a bid received from Wrexham, PNE’s boss said: “Not as far as I know. I would not be believing what you read online. There are lots of stories out there. You want to be respectful to you guys, when you ask the question, because why wouldn’t you if it’s out there? But listen, the amount of people who are getting paid to produce that stuff as well is frightening. There was an offer from West Brom and that is it, yeah.”

Latest reports suggest that talks over a new contract have started with the number seven, who returned last summer for a second spell at Preston - and netted 13 league goals. Keane is an experienced player within the squad, who carries out a unique role for the team and conducts himself with high levels of professionalism. All of that combined, makes him a player Heckingbottom was in no rush to lose.

“No, and that is the nice situation for us to be in,” said the PNE boss. “As a football club, financially strong and backed well by the owners. So, it is almost like: ‘It’s up to you Paul, whatever you need we are in a position where we don’t need to do anything’. Obviously, when you come in at the end of a window and a squad is being built, I certainly don’t want to be losing players.”