Paul Heckingbottom responds to Wrexham's 'bid' for Will Keane as Preston North End 'in talks' over deal
It’s been one of the unexpected transfer stories of Preston North End’s summer transfer window, but manager Paul Heckingbottom fully expects Will Keane to stay at Deepdale.
The Lilywhites’ top scorer from last season has been linked with West Brom, Wrexham, Derby County and Cardiff City in the last week or so. The Lancashire Post reported that North End knocked back a low bid from the Baggies, with the suggestion from the Midlands being that Albion then cooled interest. But, speculation continued to swirl and it was then claimed, in the media, that League One club Wrexham had seen a £750,000 offer rejected.
When asked if there was a bid received from Wrexham, PNE’s boss said: “Not as far as I know. I would not be believing what you read online. There are lots of stories out there. You want to be respectful to you guys, when you ask the question, because why wouldn’t you if it’s out there? But listen, the amount of people who are getting paid to produce that stuff as well is frightening. There was an offer from West Brom and that is it, yeah.”
Latest reports suggest that talks over a new contract have started with the number seven, who returned last summer for a second spell at Preston - and netted 13 league goals. Keane is an experienced player within the squad, who carries out a unique role for the team and conducts himself with high levels of professionalism. All of that combined, makes him a player Heckingbottom was in no rush to lose.
“No, and that is the nice situation for us to be in,” said the PNE boss. “As a football club, financially strong and backed well by the owners. So, it is almost like: ‘It’s up to you Paul, whatever you need we are in a position where we don’t need to do anything’. Obviously, when you come in at the end of a window and a squad is being built, I certainly don’t want to be losing players.”
