Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom could not confirm interest in Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn - but admits the 21-year-old would fit the Lilywhites.

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, and North End have been linked with a late swoop for the Boro front man. Coburn has been a transfer target for Millwall this summer, but reports have suggested the two clubs are apart in valuation.

Coburn has 12 goals to his name in 56 appearances for Middlesbrough. Heckingbottom is looking to strengthen his squad before the window shuts, but was not one for giving away whether PNE were indeed chasing the forward’s signature.

"I know him as a player," said Heckingbottom. "Would he fit us? Yeah. Is it something we can get done and are we in for him? I wouldn't tell you, because yeah, there are lots of players. Some of their situations suit us down to the ground and we might have a chance of getting them. But then, are they the right players for us?

“Some players who we really, really want, it may be a pipedream. We may not get anywhere near it, but we've got to try. So yeah, there are lots who we are speaking to and about. It's pointless going through them all, because the moment I say yes to one, there's no need."

North End’s boss - who was appointed last Tuesday and has two wins from his first two games - was also asked about two different types of signings at this stage of the window. One of those being ‘domino’ deals, where the business of other clubs might impact PNE’s chances. As for the other - signings where it’s simply on Preston to get a deal done - Heckingbottom is optimistic.

"Yeah, that is what we are trying to do," said Heckingbottom. "Obviously, there are lots of factors limiting whether we get that: the finances, the players involved, the clubs, the competition. But yeah, we are actively trying to do something. We are in control of most things here, which is nice. The conversations with Peter (Ridsdale) are really reassuring around that.

“It's whatever is in the best interest of the player and us, really. There is lots of work going on and lots of conversations. We just have to be ready for every scenario, both in the ones we can do independently - but we've still got to compete and perform and do well to try and do that. Then, any which may present themselves."