Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has had a fortnight to mull over his team selection for this weekend.

The Lilywhites make the trip to West Brom with 16 points on the board from their first nine fixtures. Ryan Mason’s men are two points worse off than PNE, and are looking to bounce back from a 3-0 beating down at Millwall.

Heckingbottom admitted that Milutin Osmajic returned from international duty a touch fatigued, so it will be interesting to see if the Montenegrin starts against Albion. Ali McCann is another player who put in big shifts over the break.

Pol Valentin, Robbie Brady, Brad Potts, Jordan Thompson and Will Keane all remain sidelined for North End. On-loan Tottenham Hotspur man Alfie Devine could come back into the team.

Here is our predicted PNE XI to start against West Brom...

GK: Daniel Iversen The absolute No.1 for PNE. He has been terrific.

RCB: Jordan Storey Having a strong season so far and will be looking to keep it going.

CB: Lewis Gibson He has looked right at home in the heart of defence.