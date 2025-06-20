Bolton Wanderers see bid 'rejected' for Preston North End and Middlesbrough linked man

By George Hodgson
Published 20th Jun 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 10:43 BST
Salford City's Kelly N'Maiplaceholder image
Salford City's Kelly N'Mai | CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan
Salford City attacker Kelly Nmai has been linked with a handful of clubs

Bolton Wanderers have reportedly seen their opening bid knocked back for Preston North End-linked Kelly N’Mai.

The Lilywhites were one of two Championship clubs to be credited with interest in the 21-year-old Dutchman this week - along with Middlesbrough. N’Mai, a former Manchester United and Manchester City trialist, enjoyed a strong end to the season with the Ammies.

Operating both as a wing-back and striker over the course of the campaign, he finished with nine goals and four assists in 32 league appearances. That contribution has seen manager Karl Robinson value the player, publicly, beyond the £1million mark - though N’Mai does only have one year left on his contract at the Peninsula Stadium.

League One outfit Bolton have been strongly linked with N’Mai, and Football Insider now report that they have had an offer rejected by Salford. It’s stated that the fourth tier club anticipate approaches from other clubs. Speaking in April, Robinson made his view clear that N’Mai is one of the EFL’s hottest prospects.

“He is better than most of them.”

He said: “Everyone knows the market value for someone of that age is insane. It is, it’s astronomical - when you look at the level of the players I’ve sold over the last so many years. He is better than most of them.

“I just know there is so much more to come from him. Unfortunately, this level doesn’t allow these players to come to the forefront of the games - or be free enough to do what they’ve got to do, because of the way they treated.

“It’s just a consistent way of trying to injure - what I see as - a shining light who won’t just go to the next level above. He will jump that, and be one of the better players in the Championship - pushing on the Premier League door one day.”

