Liam Delap in action | Getty Images

He spent last season on loan at Hull City

Manchester City have reportedly accepted two bids - which could rise to £20million - for ex-Preston North End loan man Liam Delap.

Promoted duo Southampton and Ipswich Town are the clubs claimed to have lodged offers for the front man. Delap, 21, spent last season on loan at Hull City and scored eight goals in 31 appearances. It was his third loan spell in the Championship, having joined PNE and Stoke City over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delap, an England youth international, is now back with parent club City - for whom he has made six first team appearances. The striker is under contract until 2026, but it’s been reported that City are willing to sell Delap this summer. A valuation of £10m had done the rounds, but the Premier League champions could now receive double that.