Ipswich Town and Southampton see '£20m' offers accepted for ex-Preston North End and Stoke City man
Manchester City have reportedly accepted two bids - which could rise to £20million - for ex-Preston North End loan man Liam Delap.
Promoted duo Southampton and Ipswich Town are the clubs claimed to have lodged offers for the front man. Delap, 21, spent last season on loan at Hull City and scored eight goals in 31 appearances. It was his third loan spell in the Championship, having joined PNE and Stoke City over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.
Delap, an England youth international, is now back with parent club City - for whom he has made six first team appearances. The striker is under contract until 2026, but it’s been reported that City are willing to sell Delap this summer. A valuation of £10m had done the rounds, but the Premier League champions could now receive double that.
BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone reports that Ipswich are leading the race for his signature, ahead of the St Mary’s club as things stand. Delap was pictured at Portman Road recently, as he weighed up his options. It’s also suggested that City have agreed a 20 per cent sell-on clause and buyback option.
