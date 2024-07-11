Harrison Burrows | National World

Harrison Burrows looks set to leave Peterborough United this summer

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has defended his valuation of Preston North End linked Harrison Burrows.

The Lilywhites bid for the 22-year-old earlier this month, but saw their offer knocked back and swiftly moved on to other targets. Burrows, who assisted 15 goals in League One last season from left back, has been linked with a handful of Championship clubs.

With Sheffield United and Portsmouth also credited with interest, the Posh academy graduate is expected to leave London Road this transfer window. He is in the final year of his contract at Peterborough and MacAnthony expects a sale, but only if the price tag is met.

"Harrison is coveted by multiple clubs,” said MacAnthony. “Three Championship clubs have constantly been bidding for him - and one massive League One (club) really wants him. They all tell me we are asking too much for a player entering the last year of his deal, but I ask them how they would value a homegrown 22 year-old who won the League One player-of-the-year award last season?

“He’s under 24 and he’s been with us since he was nine, so I’m actually very relaxed about his contract situation as we’d get millions from a tribunal if it went that far. I won’t name the clubs involved, but I’m surprised Coventry aren’t one them. Harrison and Ephron Mason-Clark were superb on the left for us last season. But I wouldn’t try and tell Coventry what they should be doing, as they are one of the best in the business as what they do.

“I believe Ephron could become player-of-the-year in the Championship, because of his appetite to succeed. And Coventry are my outside tip to go up. Harrison will get his move and he’s ready to play in the Championship, but it has to be the right deal for us as well as him.

“It’s difficult for a League One club to be able to keep the League One player of the season for another year, especially as he can get 4-6 times more in wages. We have his replacement in the building already and what a fine player and leader he looks already.”