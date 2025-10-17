Former PNE and Liverpool striker Neil Mellor speaks to the Lancashire Post about the Lilywhites’ season to date

Preston North End headed into the latest international break sitting fourth in the Championship table. It’s a start to the season which has caught ex-striker Neil Mellor’s eye for a number of reasons. PNE’s former number 33 was at Deepdale to cover victory over Charlton Athletic in their previous outing, a fortnight ago. He left Lancashire feeling hugely positive about where the team is at.

“I feel as though there's an energy about Preston this season where there's a feel-good factor,” Mellor told the Lancashire Post. “Starting the season well is always important and Preston have done that. I think the recruitment has been really good. The importance of getting the right loan players, I think they've added that little bit of quality to Preston's team.

“But one of the biggest strengths is the fact that Preston haven't been conceding goals. It's the third-best defensive record in the Championship. For me, they've got the best goalkeeper. I don't think there's a better goalkeeper than Iversen in the Championship. So, all that, and I really rate the manager. He's had the chance to really stamp his identity on the team. I really like the look of Preston so far.

The return, this time permanent, of Daniel Iversen has been a significant factor in North End’s strong start to the campaign. The Dane has slotted back in between the sticks seamlessly, making a number of magnificent, reflex saves while assisting Milutin Osmajic in style, on the opening day at QPR. His value to the team is not lost on Mellor, who draws a comparison to one of his old PNE team mates.

“Obviously, you don't want to be relying on him all the time but he is going to produce important saves,” said Mellor. “The Bristol City one springs to mind. I played with Andy Lonergan and he was similar. Lonergan was a goalkeeper where you thought, ‘I can rely on him’, because at times he's going to make big saves which might keep us in the game, to then go and nick a goal here and there to win. I think he could be a massive reason why Preston pick up a lot more points this season.”

Mellor gives North End all the plaudits they deserve for their efforts to date, but also calls for measure and focus - as well as resilience for when bumps in the road are inevitably hit. He made 150 appearances in a PNE shirt - the most for any club during his playing career - and has always kept a strong affinity for the Lilywhites. As someone who knows what the club is all about, he believes the manager is an excellent fit.

“Yeah, he's a good man,” said Mellor. “I think he's honest. He's had success previously, and he's renowned for being a really good coach. Ultimately, his job is to get the best out of these players which, so far, he's doing well. Last season was a surprise that Preston were so low in the table, certainly late on in the season, but there's a different feel about it this season. Preston have got a manager who still has the hunger.

“He has the hunger to think, ‘I want to succeed, I want to try and create history at an underdog club’. Let's be honest, that's where Preston are in the Championship. We're one of few teams who haven't been in the Premier League. We'll always be considered as a team who are mid-table, rather than a team who are in the play-offs. So he's probably thinking, ‘Right, this is a really interesting challenge. I like what I've seen from him so far.”

Mellor’s grasp of the club of course extends to the fan base, whom he has maintained a rapport with post-playing. The former striker wore his heart on his sleeve while at Deepdale and was part of some relatable, likable PNE teams. He thinks the current crop tick both of those boxes, but also another hugely important one.

“Probably more exciting than I've watched for a few years, if I'm being honest,” said Mellor. “I'm saying that Preston's strength is defensively, in terms of not conceding goals, but I look at the attacking players and I think there is pace, energy and players who can create things. Again, I really, really like the loan players and I think they'll all contribute throughout the season.

“Jebbison, who got his first goal against Charlton, I think there's a striker there. I think he's an absolute handful and when he gets going, he'll score a few goals. The midfield, Armstrong is like a Rolls-Royce in there. He's 18, so you've got to remember that he's going to have inconsistency with his performance.

“He's going to look brilliant for most games but at times he might dip, and that's to be expected. We can't be too unfair in judging him. But Devine and certainly, Dobbin are players in the final third where I think, ‘Preston have missed that player’. That sort of attacking midfield player to go and create something for the strikers.

“So, that's why I'm watching Preston thinking, ‘I am excited’. To go with the experience in the team already, you look at Whiteman, the captain: a real cool, calm, experienced head and bit of quality in there to help those younger players as well. There's a good blend. You need luck with injuries, with refereeing decisions, big decisions, key moments in the game... but it's been a great start, it really has.”

It was a busy summer transfer window for North End, with Heckingbottom making more ruthless decisions than seen previously over players. He finished the window with 12 new players in the building, the majority of whom have contributed so far. As a former front man himself, the addition of experienced head Michael Smith - who opened his account in the 2-2 draw at Hull City - is one he’s all for.

“Always got time for a big man!” said Mellor. “Get the ball in the box. The Championship won't change. You can talk about style of football, the ideal way you want to play. When there's five minutes to go, 10 minutes to go and you need a goal, get the big man in the box. He might not score, but it'll create absolute havoc. It'll take two defenders away and it may free up something for somebody else. Also, he's an experienced player.

“He's not going to run away from defenders but what he will do is get Preston up the pitch, looking after the ball... ‘Right, you can trust me to look after it, now we'll get up the pitch’. I’m a massive believer in experience and he has that. I think he's at a stage where he'll probably be grateful he's still playing at a level like the Championship, at a club like Preston - to help some of the younger players, but also be called upon when needed.”

One of the new recruits Mellor - co-host of the club’s official podcast, ‘PNE Pod’ - has sat down with, is Thierry Small. The England Under-21 was an engaging listen and has only come in for praise from team mates and staff, so far. Mellor enjoyed learning the 21-year-old’s story and sees bundles of potential in him as a player.

“He's a real likeable lad,” said Mellor. “He's got a great character. The word I would use about Thierry Small, and maybe for some of the loan players, is he's got the hunger. He's got the hunger to want to achieve so much in his career. He's played for England 21s; he's thinking England first team.

“That's great news for Preston because this season, they're going to see the benefits of a player who doesn't want to be in the Championship all his career. He wants to be in the Premier League, and he could be part of a really successful journey with Preston. How long he stays at Preston, I don't know.

“But I can really see the quality and hunger in him, and a really likeable lad. Also, like I said, these loan players you're thinking - and I've seen it myself - ‘How much do they want to be better than the level they're at?’ Some are just sort of happy to go and get a bit of game time.

“But I'm looking at some of the lads that Preston have brought in. Obviously, Thierry Small’s is a permanent player, but the likes of Harrison (Armstrong), Dobbin, Devine, these are players who all want to be playing in the Premier League. I can see that in the hunger, in the performances - it can only help Preston.

“That's where the recruitment's so important. The manager's got some really good players through the building there, to mix with the experience. This is what's needed, but it's a long season. We're all excited, nine games in, Preston in the play-offs... it's a great feeling. Let's see if we're still feeling that in the next international break.”

One thing Mellor fully expects is that feet will be firmly on the ground in house, given the individuals on board at Deepdale this season. Maintaining a high place in the table will be the ultimate test in such a tight division but whenever Mellor next receives a PNE match for Sky Sports duty, he’ll be looking forward to the 90 minutes. In his eyes, that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“I think there's a lot of players who know the league,” said Mellor. “Also, the manager and his coaching staff... I really like the coaching staff that he's got around him, some really good people who know the game. I'm optimistic about what Preston can achieve this season; people will have their own ideas about success.

“But for me, I'm enjoying going to watch Preston. It's been a good start. There'll be ups and downs during the season but if Preston can compete to try and get in the top six, I think we're all in for an enjoyable season to watch. And I've not always enjoyed watching. I've been there and in fact, I found it tough in terms of, ‘We might nick a result’.

“But I'm looking at the quality of Preston and everything. Now, Preston can compete with the decent sides. I'm looking at it thinking, ‘No, no, Preston aren't just a side who are just going to nick results, they're a side who can really compete.’ So like I said, there's a different feel about it. I'm enjoying it at the moment.

“We're only nine games in. Things can change very, very quickly in football and in the Championship, but let's enjoy and hope that it's a season that can be memorable and the hope remains.”

