Emil Riis and Kaine Kesler-Hayden | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

The pair were both regulars for Preston North End last season under Paul Heckingbottom

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EFL pundit Don Goodman was ‘blown away’ by Bristol City’s capture of Emil Riis.

The Danish striker left Preston North End upon the expiry of his contract this summer, to pursue a new challenge. Riis scored 11 league goals last season with his overall Deepdale record 46 in 186 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract at Ashton Gate, and former Wolves, West Brom and Sunderland striker Goodman views it as a big coup for the Robins - who lost out in last season’s Championship play-off semi-finals.

Goodman said to casino.co.uk: “I'm finding this particular transfer window more difficult than others because there's an awful lot of talented young foreign lads that nobody really knows a lot about.

“If I stick to the ones I do have knowledge of, Emil Riis at Bristol City is one I’m excited about. I am absolutely blown away by the fact that a club slightly higher up the food chain than Bristol City hasn't gone and got him.

“I thought he was excellent at Preston and so, for Bristol City to get him on a free, I think that's a real coup.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Star in the making.”

Goodman added: “The other player I like, unfortunately for Preston, involves them as well. Coventry have signed Kaine Kesler-Hayden and, from what I'm told and from what I've seen, he is a star in the making.

“I think Coventry and Bristol City have done very, very well out of Preston actually. Those are the two I'm picking out of the players that I know.”

Kesler-Hayden saw his long association with Aston Villa come to an end this summer, with the Sky Blues reportedly paying around £3.5million to sign him. The defender won Player of the Year at Deepdale in 2024/25, having made 51 appearances in a PNE shirt.

He previously had loan spells at Swindon Town, MK Dons, Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle. Kesler-Hayden has signed a contract until 2029 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.