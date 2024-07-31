Yasser Larouci | Sportimage

The latest Championship transfer talk

Here are your morning Championship transfer headlines for Wednesday, 31 July.

Watford in ‘advanced talks’

The Athletic report that the Vicarage Road club are looking to wrap up a deal for Yasser Larouci, of Troyes. The Algerian came through the youth ranks at Liverpool and spent last season on loan at Sheffield United - for whom he made 12 appearances across all competitions. It’s claimed that the 23-year-old is ‘set to join’ on a season-long loan with option-to-buy. Larouci was a transfer target for Preston North End last summer, but he picked the Blades.

Rs close in on Juventus man

Reports in Italy state that Queens Park Rangers are close to signing Juventus defender Gianluca Frabotta. The former Bologna youth man joined the Old Lady five years ago and has made 18 first team appearances in total. Frabotta - a versatile left-back - has had loan spells at Hellas Verona, Lecce, Frosinone, Bari and Cosenza. The 25-year-old has two years left to run on his contract with the Italian giants, but looks Loftus Road bound.

Pompey forward made available

Our colleagues at The News report that Anthony Scully has been made available for transfer this summer. The 25-year-old has 12 months left on his contract at Fratton Park, having made nine appearances since his arrival - for an undisclosed fee - last summer. The former Wigan Athletic man tore the meniscus in his left knee last August. Manager John Mousinho says it is the ‘right time’ for Scully to find a new challenge. In other Pompey news, Danish striker Elias Sorensen is reportedly set to sign - for around £250k - from Esbjerg.

Baggies bid again for midfielder