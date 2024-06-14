Viktor Johansson | National World

The summer transfer window is now officially open until August 30

The transfer window is open and Preston North End are targeting their first signing of the summer, but some clubs are already on the board.

Indeed, clubs could still agree deals before June 14 and there have been new recruits confirmed in the Championship. The Lilywhites have an important summer ahead and talks with potential signings have taken place in recent days.

Elsewhere in the division, though, Stoke City have brought two players in as they prepare for Steven Schumacher’s first full season in the Potteries. Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has been snapped up for around a reported £1m, while Ben Gibson is through the door on a free transfer - after his release from Norwich City.

Staying in the north, Middlesbrough have signed Luke Ayling on a permanent deal following his loan spell from Leeds. Ayling, 32, has penned a two-year deal at the Riverside, having spent the last eight years at Elland Road. At the other end of the country, Wayne Rooney has made free agent Nathanael Ogbeta his first signing at Plymouth Argyle - after Swansea City let him go.

League One play-off winners, Oxford United, are the other club to have two signed. Upon the expiry of his West Ham United contract, 20-year-old goalkeeper Jacob Knightbridge has been recruited. Also putting pen-to-paper at the Kassam Stadium is Will Vaulks, who rejected a new deal at Sheffield Wednesday to sign a longer deal with the U’s.

Levski Sofia defender Jose Cordoba is now officially a Norwich City player, with the Canaries snapping the 23-year-old up for an undisclosed fee. Cordoba, a 23-time Panama international, is the first signing of the Johannes Hoff Thorup era. Coventry City have one done and dusted too, with Macarthur FC winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues signed on a four-year deal.

