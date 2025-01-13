Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest Championship transfer talk including PNE, Swansea City, Burnley and others

Here are your Monday transfer headlines from across the Championship...

Joe Low transfer latest

Swansea City have reportedly had a couple of bids now rejected for Preston North End-linked defender Joe Low. The Wycombe Wanderers star is said to be interesting Plymouth Argyle as well as the Swans and Lilywhites. However, Swansea are the only side claimed to have made offers - in the region of £500k-£600k - to the Chairboys. Wales international Low has been a stand out performer at the back for Wycombe, who sit second in the League One table. He is believed to be out of contract in the summer - having made 69 appearances for the Adams Park outfit.

Millwall eye Sunderland swoop

Aaron Connolly only joined the Black Cats in September but he could already be on the move. Our colleagues at the millwall-eye-move-for-sunderland-striker-after-regis-le-bris-january-exit-hint-4941640">Sunderland Echo report that Millwall have registered an interest in the Irishman - who has scored one goal in appearances for Regis Le Bris’ side. Coincidentally, that strike came in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw at The Den. Connolly, 24, has six months left to run on his short-term deal at the Stadium of Light. He could become ex-Preston North End manager Alex Neil’s first Lions signing.

Hull City rival Burnley for Whittaker

According to reports, the two Championship clubs have seen bids rejected by Plymouth Argyle for star man Morgan Whittaker. The 24-year-old scored the winning goal last weekend as Argyle knocked Premier League side Brentford out of the FA Cup - it was Plymouth’s first away win of the season. Since joining the Home Park club in 2022 - initially on loan - Whittaker has scored 24 goals in 70 appearances. He has only added four to that tally this season; one of those came in Argyle’s dramatic 3-3 draw at home to Preston. The ex-Swansea City man is under contract until 2027.

Tigers set to land Leeds man

Hull City’s reported pursuit of Whittaker may prove unsuccessful, but one player they are seemingly set to sign is Joe Gelhardt. The Leeds United attacker has been strongly linked with a loan move away from Elland Road this month. A whole host of Championship clubs, including PNE, were credited with interest in the 22-year-old. Hull Live report that Gelhardt is having a medical in London on Monday ahead of travelling up to East Yorkshire on Tuesday.