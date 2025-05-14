Jacob Wright | Getty Images

The latest round of transfer news from across the Championship

Here are your evening Championship transfer headlines.

Canaries to clinch deal

Preston North End have been credited with interest in Manchester City midfielder Jacob Wright this year. However, he made the loan move to Norwich City in January and has ever since looked set to join the Carrow Road outfit on a permanent basis. Leading transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, reports that a £2.3million move will go through - Wright had to start nine games to give Norwich the option-to-buy.

United front runners for ex-PNE loan man

There will be constant transfer speculation this summer around Liam Delap - who had a loan spell at Preston in the second half of the 2022/23 season. The front man, in his first year at Ipswich Town, netted 12 Premier League goals. Several clubs have been linked with the striker, who has a £30m release clause in his deal after relegation. It’s now claimed by Sky Sports that Manchester United are in ‘pole position’ to land him.

Hornets swoop for departing Posh star

Hector Kyprianou is one of a handful of first-team players leaving Peterborough this summer, upon the expiry of their contracts. It’s being reported that Watford will land the midfielder’s signature this summer. The Posh captain is said to have a long-term contract on the table at Vicarage Road. Watford have just appointed Uruguayan, Paulo Pezzolano, as their new head coach following Tom Cleverley’s departure.

Burnley man set for France

TalkSPORT correspondent Alex Crook reports that Clarets centre-back CJ Egan-Riley - out of contract this summer - has agreed a five-year contract with RC Strasbourg. The Ligue 1 club are managed by ex-Hull City chief Liam Rosenior and sit sixth in the table. Egan-Riley starred for PNE’s Lancashire rivals in their promotion season but is said to be on his way to the sister club of Chelsea.

Portsmouth announce player exits

Former Preston man John Mousinho kept Pompey in the Championship last season and he has now waved goodbye to five first-teamers. Cohen Bramall, Tom Lowery, Alexander Milošević, Anthony Scully and Kusini Yengi are the quintet departing Fratton Park. A new deal has been offered to goalkeeper Ben Killip, while an option has been taken up in the contracts of Andre Dozzell and Zak Swanson.

