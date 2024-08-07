Harry Souttar | Getty Images

Here are your Championship transfer headlines for Wednesday, 7 August.

Owls close in on signing

Sheffield Wednesday are set to win the race for striker Ike Ugbo, according to reports. The 25-year-old has a successful loan spell at Hillsborough, in the second half of last season. Ugbo scored seven goals in 18 appearances, to help steer the Owls away from relegation. Sunderland have been linked with the Canadian this summer, but a £3million fee is said to have secured the signing of the Troyes man.

Clarets name asking price

Burnley midfielder Sander Berge has been linked with Manchester Unitehe player’s representatives are said to have been contacted by the Premier League giants. Burnley, according to The Sun, value Berge at £30million. The Turf Moor club signed the Norwegian from Sheffield United last summer, for a reported £12m. The 26-year-old scored one goal in 37 appearances last campaign. He is under contract until 2027 with Preston North End’s Lancashire rivals.

Blades bring in defender ahead of PNE

Sheffield United have added Leicester City defender Harry Souttar to their squad, ahead of Friday night’s clash against Preston North End. The Australia international has joined the Blades on a season-long loan deal from the Foxes. Souttar, 25, joined Leicester for a reported £15m in January 2023. He put pen-to-paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract, but has 16 Foxes appearances to his name - so far. On the signing, Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "Getting someone of Harry's calibre and experience is a huge plus, and he'll add some steel to our defensive unit.”

Tigers in talks with Millar

Hull City are reportedly still in talks to sign former Preston North End loan star, Liam Millar. The Canada international scored five goals for the Lilywhites last season, on loan from Swiss club FC Basel. He is now expected to leave the club permanently, with one-year left to run on his contract. Sunderland, Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United have been linked with the 24-year-old - but it’s now Hull who are being strongly linked with a move for the wide man.