Championship transfer deadline day news and rumours

Here are your Championship transfer deadline day headlines.

Sunderland win striker race

Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns has been linked with a handful of Championship clubs, including Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers. But, Sunderland look set to have won the race for the teenage striker - who is said to be on Wearside for a medical at the Stadium of Light, ahead of a loan move. It’s also suggested that the Black Cats want Simon Adingra on loan from Brighton should Tommy Watson move in the opposite direction permanently.

Porteous heading to PNE

Watford defender Ryan Porteous is understood to be on his way to Preston North End on loan for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old Scotland international is said to have been targeted by Hull City earlier this window while loose interest on Sheffield United’s part has been credited. After injury to Jordan Storey last Friday a move was swiftly made by PNE and Porteous is believed to have been keen to get the move sorted. Porteous played under Paul Heckingbottom at Hibernian.

Leeds still looking at Archer

Former Preston loan star Cameron Archer is a reported target for Leeds United, but the Championship league leaders are said to face a struggle in their pursuit. Archer has seen game time at Southampton dry up under new boss Ivan Juric with the Elland Road club subsequently pushing for his signature. If the St Mary’s club give a loan exit the green light then Leeds look poised to land the 23-year-old - who has 18 goals in 42 second tier appearances to his name. Seven of those came in 20 games for PNE in 2022.

Lewis O’Brien latest

The Nottingham Forest midfielder was eyed by North End amid links to a whole host of Championship clubs - Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, Derby County and Swansea City. As of Sunday it appeared the latter were going to win the race for O’Brien’s loan signature. But, a move to the Swans has not gone through as of yet and it’s understood nothing has been finalised. It remains to be seen where the former Huddersfield Town man ends up.

Statement signing at Turf Moor

Burnley have completed the loan signing of Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP. The 26-year-old was targeted by ‘a number of other clubs’ but the Clarets have completed a deal. Edwards was coached by Burnley boss Scott Parker while at Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster. The winger moved to Portugal in 2019 - signing for Vitória de Guimarães - and then earned a move to Sporting for a reported £6million fee in 2022. Edwards has scored 24 goals in 120 games for Sporting while providing 26 assists.