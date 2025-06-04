Millwall boss Alex Neil | (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Alex Neil was appointed head coach of Millwall in December last year

Former Preston North End manager Alex Neil has signed a new contract with Millwall until the ‘foreseeable’ future.

The Lions made the Scot their new head coach in late December and he pushed them into play-off contention, with 12 wins from 12 games. Millwall ended up finishing eighth - two points off sixth - and Neil is now preparing for his first full season at the club. He was delighted to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms.

Neil said: “I’m delighted and incredibly proud to sign this new contract. Since my first day, the commitment and togetherness I’ve seen from everyone at the club - players, staff, and fans - has been really special. That unity has helped us build strong foundations for the seasons ahead, and to be a part of that journey is incredibly exciting. I’ve said it many times: this club is special.

“It’s only when you truly experience the work going on behind the scenes, speak with the fans, and work alongside the players and staff day in and day out, that you realise just how unique it really is. In the second half of the season, we all shared some memorable moments together, and that just motivates us all to keep pushing forward and continue striving for success.”

Neil spent July 2017 to March 2021 in the dugout at PNE and oversaw 7th, 14th and 9th placed finishes, before being relieved of his duties towards the end of the behind-closed-doors campaign. He went on to guide Sunderland to promotion from League One and spend 16 months at Stoke City, before succeeding Neil Harris at The Den.

“Demonstrated the abilities we knew he had...”

“This new contract reflects our confidence in the direction we’re heading under Alex,” said chairman James Berylson. “The progress we’ve made in the short amount of time since his arrival has been really positive and bodes well for our long-term objectives.

“We have a clear vision of what we want to achieve with Alex as Head Coach, and he’s demonstrated the abilities we knew he had when we hired him - strong leadership and installing a real sense of belief throughout the squad and staff to fulfil our ambitions of propelling this club to the next level.”

Director of Football, Steve Gallen, added: “Since arriving in December, Alex has made a tremendous impact, and we’re delighted with the progress under his leadership. Supported superbly by his coaching staff, we had an exciting second half of the season which saw us fighting for the Play-Offs until the final day.

“Alex’s commitment to rewarding talent has also been clear, with players earning First Team opportunities based on their performances in training which has led to some truly memorable moments on the pitch. It’s crucial that the entire club is united in its goals, and with Alex at the helm for the foreseeable future, we have that alignment.”

