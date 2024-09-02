PNE signed the Nottingham Forest winger on transfer deadline day

Josh Bowler is simply focused on performing as best as he can in a Preston North End shirt, after signing for one of his old club’s fierce rivals.

The former Blackpool man has joined the Lilywhites on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest, but PNE will have the option to buy Bowler permanently next summer - should they wish to do so. The 25-year-old’s time at Bloomfield Road was naturally a talking point among both sets of supporters, after Bowler’s move was confirmed on transfer deadline day.

The winger, who spent last season on loan at Cardiff City, was a star player for the Seasiders during his time there. North End fans will now hope to see those performances at Deepdale, and Bowler is certainly determined to show his best self over the course of the 2024/25 campaign. When asked about his past at Blackpool, the number 40 was dignified in his response.

He told in-house media: “That is part of football. It’s obviously not nice, but I am here to play well, do the best I can, get my footballing career back on track and really progress.”

“I have played here several times and it’s been quite hostile,” he added. “But, I am looking forward to everyone being on my side now, playing for them and trying to impress them.”

And, on what the PNE faithful can expect, he said: “I am an out-and-out attacker. I love attacking, beating players, getting on the ball, running with it and getting fans out of their seats. I feel it’s something that’s obviously going out of the game.

“So, I need to keep trying to do that - do what I love, have confidence, run with it every time I do have it, link up, shoot, assist. All the exciting stuff really, that’s what I like doing. I want to play straight away and get into the matches and in the thick of things.

“But, I guess this two weeks gives me good time to get to know the group, the style of play and for the manager to bed me into training and the positions he wants me in. It gives us that two week period to really connect and then go hard.”