Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says new signing Josh Bowler very much brings something new to the table.

The Lilywhites swooped in for the Nottingham Forest man, on transfer deadline day. Bowler has arrived on a season-long loan, but it’s understood PNE will have the option-to-buy him next year for an agreed fee with Forest.

North End’s fifth recruit of the summer was not eligible for last Saturday’s defeat at Oxford United, but he now has a fortnight to work with his new team-mates - over the international break. Heckingbottom is certainly excited to have a player of Bowler’s talent in the building.

“He is different to what we’ve got,” said Heckingbottom. “I think that is something we tried to change - I want a bit more pace on the front line, or against the opposition’s defensive line - whatever that may look like, whether it’s a back five or back four.

“Josh can certainly do that, but also he’s a ball-carrier which is slightly different to what we’ve got in the squad as well. So yeah, I think he is someone who adds Championship experience and has done well at this level. Probably more important for us, is the different type of outlet and player.”

The acquisition of Bowler is an interesting one given that North End have played, and recruited for, a wing-back system for the last two-and-a-half years. But, with Danish wide man Jeppe Okkels also signed in the summer, the Preston squad now has a more flexible look to it. Heckingbottom was keen to make PNE more aggressive and dynamic in their back three, but he’s also looking for the Lilywhites to be very fluid between different systems - something Bowler will naturally aid.

“Yeah, well I think (Oxford) was more of a four without the ball,” said Heckingbottom. “So, we had Kaine (Kesler-Hayden) dealing with their right-back and Sam (Greenwood) on the right. It gives us opportunities now and we did the same at Harrogate to be fair. Sometimes it may be that we play a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3, and our wingers go really high and wide. Then, we get that extra man behind their midfield - either with a full-back going inside, or a midfielder going high and playing either side of them.

“So, I think the more important thing is having that threat the other side of their midfield. We work the ball well and get into those areas; what type of player have we got the other side of that pitch? We’ve got Kaine, who has got pace. Jeppe can hug the touchline. Duane (Holmes), Sam and Mads (Frokjaer) are probably more comfortable playing inside one. And Josh is more comfortable playing wide.”