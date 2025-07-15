Milutin Osmajic | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE striker Milutin Osmajic was charged by the FA back in March

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom kept his cards close to his chest regarding Milutin Osmajic’s situation.

It has been four months since the Lilywhites’ forward was charged by the FA for breaching FA Rule 3. That followed racism allegations made against him by Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri - which Osmajic ‘strongly refuted’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement issued by the FA back in March read: "It's alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1." It was further alleged it constituted an "aggravated breach" as it includes "a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race".

Since then, there has been no news on the matter. PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale said back in May that clarity over the situation was needed, with it ‘very difficult to plan when you’ve no idea what is happening.’

When asked if there has been any news on the investigation last Sunday, Heckingbottom said: “Well, I'm hearing stuff about it all the time. But I'm not going to share it with you, because I don't know what I'd be allowed to say.”

Osmajic - who has scored 23 goals in 73 appearances for PNE - discussed the incident for the first time on a podcast this summer. The 25-year-old’s account was that he said ‘bad man’ to the Burnley midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Suddenly, chaos.”

“There was some scuffle,” Osmajic told SportsFlowPodcast. “The goalkeeper kicked the ball out. I’m running, I couldn’t catch up to it. Before that, he kind of pushed me a little. I turn around. I thought he’s mocking me, you know. I’m like going after him.

“He already caught me, and immediately it goes through my head - the problem I had before. I said I won’t react, I won’t do anything. I’m like ‘f--- you, bad man’. I come up to him and I keep going. I didn’t turn around.

“Suddenly, chaos. The goalkeeper approaches: ‘You’re like a racist! You’re this and that. Now the game is over.’ The assistant coach comes behind me and says: ‘Now, shower up, wait for the referee.’

“When they finish with him first: ‘We can’t put you two together’. I said: ‘That's better’. I don’t know, me and the referees and the players, what could happen. Nothing... I wait there. All the players come up: ‘What did you say to him?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said: ‘Leave me alone already. Do you believe me or what? Well, leave me alright’. To everyone who came close I said: ‘f--- off’. I shower up, and this other assistant coach approaches and says: ‘Look, the referee.’ I’m there...

“He takes the referee, talks about this and that minute. I asked, ‘Can I say what I told him?’ I say nicely what I said. ‘Didn’t you say what he said?’ I said ‘No! Am I finished?’ I pick up my stuff... go home calmly.

“I get home, eat... Instagram rings and rings. Messages, those requests, you just see it growing. I block, remove, then it gets removed then back again. I locked my profile and said: ‘to hell with it’.”

Your next PNE read: Heckingbottom makes transfer stance crystal clear