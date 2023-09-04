Milutin Osmajic in action for Montenegro

Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic is expected to link up with the Lilywhites later this week - and be in contention to face Plymouth Argyle on September 16th.

The first international break of the season has come into play, with North End having picked up 13 points from their first five matches. PNE are top of the Championship at the five-game mark, with manager Ryan Lowe’s old club Argyle providing the next league test. North End’s squad should be boosted for that one, with time on Osmajic’s side as he looks to settle into life at his new club.

Fellow transfer deadline day recruit, Liam Millar, travelled with the squad to Stoke City last Saturday. But, the Montengro international was not in England, with his deal subject to international clearance and a successful visa application. Lowe and his players will enjoy their few days off, but it’ll be straight back to it soon with some new faces on board.

“He has got his application for a Visa in Madrid next week, so he’ll be with us and available for the Plymouth game,” said PNE’s boss. “The bulk of the group will have a bit of time off - and the youngsters, because they’ve worked tirelessly hard in terms of our patterns of play and in and out of possession stuff. So, they will have a bit of time and then we’ll get back to work at the end of next week, because it’s important now; everyone is going to want to beat us.”

Lowe was desperate to boost his attacking options, with Will Keane having been the only fit, senior striker for the first five games. The arrivals of Osmajic and Millar give the PNE boss two fresh options, while Emil Riis is targeting a return to action this month. Osmajic is someone Lowe - a former striker - is looking forward to working with given the traits he will offer.