PNE player ratings: Queens Park Rangers 3 Preston North End 2

After falling behind to Lyndon Dykes' 17th minute goal, North End drew level through Emil Riis.
Josh Earl then put the visitors ahead just 57 seconds after half-time, only for the Londoners to score twice in four minutes through Jimmy Dunne and Ilias Chair.
Here are the PNE player ratings from the Championship clash, with Sean Maguire the pick of the bunch.
1. Daniel Iversen 7
The keeper made two first-half saves from Willock and then from Ball in the second half. Unfortunate that after saving well from Austin, QPR scored the winner.
Photo: Camerasport
2. Jordan Storey 6
Part of a defence that let in three goals, caught out for the third goal . Generally did okay though, the most solid performer in the back line.
Photo: Rob Newell/Camerasport
3. Patrick Bauer 6
The central defender departed the action at half-time with a dead leg and was missed in the second half.
Photo: Rob Newell/Camerasport
4. Greg Cunningham 5
Had a difficult time at the back against QPR's forward line. Bit unfortunate with the first when him and Dykes went to ground but needed to be better for goals two and three.
Photo: Rob Newell/Camerasport