PNE player ratings: Blackpool 2 Preston North End 0

Goals in either half gave the home side a 2-0 victory, this the first meeting between the teams in eight years.
Here are the PNE player ratings.
1. Daniel Iversen 5
Wrong-footed for Blackpool’s opener and left exposed for the second goal. In terms of shot-stopping, little else to do.
2. Jordan Storey 5
The first goal came down his side of the defence and maybe could have got tighter. Did okay in a game of few clear-cut chances.
3. Patrick Bauer 6
In the main handled Madine well but would have wanted to do better for the second goal. Was one of five PNE players booked.
4. Andrew Hughes 6
Yates got the better of him in the build-up for the second goal. The Welshman didn’t look as assured as in recent games. Hughes had a shot blocked in the first jalf at the other end.
