Action from PNE's clash with Blackpool

PNE player ratings: Blackpool 2 Preston North End 0

It was a miserable afternoon at the seaside for Preston North End as they were beaten by Blackpool in the Lancashire derby at Bloomfield Road.

By Dave Seddon
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 12:28 pm

Goals in either half gave the home side a 2-0 victory, this the first meeting between the teams in eight years.

Here are the PNE player ratings.

1. Daniel Iversen 5

Wrong-footed for Blackpool’s opener and left exposed for the second goal. In terms of shot-stopping, little else to do.

2. Jordan Storey 5

The first goal came down his side of the defence and maybe could have got tighter. Did okay in a game of few clear-cut chances.

3. Patrick Bauer 6

In the main handled Madine well but would have wanted to do better for the second goal. Was one of five PNE players booked.

4. Andrew Hughes 6

Yates got the better of him in the build-up for the second goal. The Welshman didn’t look as assured as in recent games. Hughes had a shot blocked in the first jalf at the other end.

