Interesting Dwight Gayle update has fans of Preston North End's promotion rivals VERY excited

Dwight Gayle is an expert marksman at Championship level, and an interesting update at the weekend lead many fans to believe that he is on his way to the second tier.

Preston North End are still in the promotion hunt with the January transfer window now open, and Newcastle United man Dwight Gayle is one player that has been frequently linked with a Championship return.

Gayle was prolific at West Bromwich Albion last season, and after struggling for gametime at Newcastle United so far this campaign, the striker is thought to be likely to return to the second tier.

The rumour mill went into overdrive on Saturday afternoon, as Gayle was left out of Newcastle United's squad for the third round FA Cup tie with Rochdale.

That had fans of the promotion-chasing teams very excited..