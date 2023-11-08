Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile has signed his first professional contract with Preston North End, until the summer of 2026.

The 17-year-old hit the headlines last December when he scored five goals in the FA Youth Cup for PNE's under-19s. Since then, Rodriguez-Gentile has spent regular time with the first team at Euxton despite only being in the first of his two-year scholarship.

He was heavily involved in pre-season this summer and has made the North End bench on multiple occasions this campaign. Rodriguez-Gentile, who also qualifies to represent Brazil and Spain, was called up to the Argentina under-17 squad for the first time earlier this year. His new deal at club level is another step in the right direction and he was over the moon to sign.

“I couldn’t be happier to be honest," he told PNE club media. "I can’t wait to start this journey and improve every day. It’s my main goal right now to keep improving, keep working towards that debut and when the chance comes just grasp it and give it my all - and hopefully get a goal, which is what I love to do.

"I just want to thank my family for all their support and helping me in the tough times and the good times as well. I want to thank the fans obviously. They’re really special to me because the messages they send me, I read them all. I really enjoy the passion of this club. I thank Ryan Lowe as well for the opportunity of being up here. Sometimes it is tough, but he’s always helping me and the staff members as well.”