Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile signs first professional contract with Preston North End
The PNE youngster has signed pro-terms at Deepdale
Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile has signed his first professional contract with Preston North End, until the summer of 2026.
The 17-year-old hit the headlines last December when he scored five goals in the FA Youth Cup for PNE's under-19s. Since then, Rodriguez-Gentile has spent regular time with the first team at Euxton despite only being in the first of his two-year scholarship.
He was heavily involved in pre-season this summer and has made the North End bench on multiple occasions this campaign. Rodriguez-Gentile, who also qualifies to represent Brazil and Spain, was called up to the Argentina under-17 squad for the first time earlier this year. His new deal at club level is another step in the right direction and he was over the moon to sign.
“I couldn’t be happier to be honest," he told PNE club media. "I can’t wait to start this journey and improve every day. It’s my main goal right now to keep improving, keep working towards that debut and when the chance comes just grasp it and give it my all - and hopefully get a goal, which is what I love to do.
"I just want to thank my family for all their support and helping me in the tough times and the good times as well. I want to thank the fans obviously. They’re really special to me because the messages they send me, I read them all. I really enjoy the passion of this club. I thank Ryan Lowe as well for the opportunity of being up here. Sometimes it is tough, but he’s always helping me and the staff members as well.”
PNE boss Lowe added: "It’s been a short and fast journey for Felipe really, since he burst onto the scene, but he thoroughly deserves this contract. He came up with us in pre-season, did really well and he’s been with the first team ever since. Felipe’s a real asset for us because he’s got that quality. We feel he’s got a big future ahead of him, but right now he’s just got to keep working as hard as he possibly can to get his first minutes for the first team.”