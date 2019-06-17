Championship rumours: Leeds to make £250,000 bid for Carlisle wonderkid | Aston Villa to battle Bournmouth for £23m Stoke City keeper | Barcelona and Real Madrid eye Fulham starlet

These are the latest transfer rumours and headlines from around the Championship today.

Aston Villa are in pole position to land Stoke City's Jack Butland for £23 million, but could face stiff competition from Bournemouth. (Daily Mail)

Blackburn Rovers could sell centre-back Darragh Lenihan this summer, with Sheffield United long-term admirers of the Republic of Ireland international.

Huddersfield Town are honing in on Leyton Orient’s 20-year-old striker Josh Koroma, as they look to freshen up their attacking options for next season. (The Sun)

Leeds are expected to make a £250,000 bid for Carlisle's wonderkid winger Liam McCarron, as Marcelo Bielsa looks to bolster his squad with exciting young stars. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United will refuse to sell Jack Clarke and Kalvin Phillips this summer, despite Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly ready to pay the Whites a combined total of £34m for their young talents. (Daily Star)

Swansea City are eager to sign Reece James on loan from Chelsea, despite the youngster - who starred on loan for Wigan last season - currently suffering from an ankle ligament injury. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be plotting a late move for Motherwell’s promising midfielder David Turnbull, which could scupper Celtic’s rumoured £3m move for the teen sensation. (Scottish Sun)

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are both said to be monitoring Fulham starlet Harvey Elliot, who became the Premier League’s youngest ever player last season at 16 years and 30 days. (The Sun)

Middlesbrough are said to be after Fenerbahce striker Michael Frey, as Jonathan Woodgate looks to build his own squad following his appointment as manager. (The 72)

Brentford’s Neal Maupay could be set for a move to Sevilla, after the club’s agent reportedly flew to Spain to discuss terms with the 2016 Europa League winners. (L’Equipe)

Stoke City could turn their attention to Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay, if they miss out on Everton’s Matty Pennington. (Stoke Sentinel)

Derby County will fight tooth and nail to keep Frank Lampard at the club, despite Chelsea preparing to offer their former star the managerial post recently vacated by Maurizio Sarri. (The Guardian)

Preston North End are understood to have turned down a second offer for their talismanic forward Callum Robinson, who is said to have been targeted by a Premier League side. (Lancashire Evening Post)