Preston North End turn down another bid for Callum Robinson

Preston North End have received a second wave of interest in Callum Robinson.

It is understood the Lilywhites have knocked back a second bid from a Premier League club - the same outfit who came knocking earlier in the month.

Robinson, 24, is about to enter the last 12 months of his contract at Deepdale and interest from the top flight was always anticipated.

He finished as PNE's top scorer last season with 13 goals - 12 in the Championship and one in the Carabao Cup - despite missing nearly four months of the campaign after rupturing a hamstring tendon.

North End sources haven't named the bidding club but the offers they have put forward so far have fallen well short of North End's valuation of him in the current market.

Robinson recently finished international duty with the Republic of Ireland, winning his seventh and eighth caps in the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

Due to playing longer into the summer, he will return to pre-season training slightly later than his Preston team-mates who come back on June 27.