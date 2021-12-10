PNE in numbers: Former Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy had 29 games in charge

McAvoy was the 30th PNE manager/head coach since 1949 when North End dropped their selection committee.

He had 21 league games as permanent head coach and eight as interim.

There were also four Carabao Cup ties in charge for the Scot who was sacked on Monday.

Frankie McAvoy

Brian Kidd had the shortest reign as a permanent PNE manager in 1986, taking charge of only eight league games and one in the Football League trophy.

Kidd resigned his post as North End plunged towards re-election.

Next in the list was Tommy Docherty, lasting 17 Third Division matches in 1981 before being axed.

The Doc also oversaw four League Cup ties and an FA Cup match.

Then came McAvoy in the short tenure stakes.

In his interim spell and permanent reign combined, the 54-year-old boasted a win rate of 41.1% in Championship games.

This season, McAvoy’s win rate in the league was 33.3%, better than 14 previous permanent managers.

In the league, David Moyes has the best win percentage of North End bosses since the Second World War – 48.5%.

Billy Davies had a 46% win rate in the league, Gary Peters 44.1%, Harry Catterick 43.3%, Simon Grayson 42.4% and John McGrath 41%.

Alan Irvine had a win percentage of 40.4% and Paul Simpson 40.3%.

Alex Neil’s win percentage was 37.5%.