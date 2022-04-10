PNE Fans’ Panel’s John Smith would hand Player of the Year award to a loan star

However the patches of now hardened compost I spotted still gracing the pavements of Lowthorpe Road prior to Saturday's fixture was evidence that such a cart had not been in operation following our thrilling midweek win against our "friends from the seaside".

It was the same once I was inside the stadium with the carnival atmosphere of Tuesday night being replaced by a far more sedate one.

While the game had a distinct end-of-the-season feel to it, for the majority of home fans it was important that we got the win and continue to aim to finish in the highest position possible.

Sean Maguire in action with Queens Park Rangers' Jimmy Dunne

After loanee Cameron Archer had arrowed in another class goal to double our advantage early on in the second half we never looked like we would lose the game.

However, it was not all plain sailing and my man of the match was goalkeeper Daniel Iversen who made a string of Schmeichel-esque saves to keep our goal intact.

The keeper really was a joy to watch especially the way in which he leapt around his penalty area like Tommy Lawrence, with Saturday's game being one of a number of occasions this season in which our Great Dane has saved our bacon.