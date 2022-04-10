PNE Fans’ Panel’s John Smith would hand Player of the Year award to a loan star
In the proverb "After the Lord Mayor's Show" there is a dust cart which cleans up the manure of the pageant's horses at the rear of it.
However the patches of now hardened compost I spotted still gracing the pavements of Lowthorpe Road prior to Saturday's fixture was evidence that such a cart had not been in operation following our thrilling midweek win against our "friends from the seaside".
It was the same once I was inside the stadium with the carnival atmosphere of Tuesday night being replaced by a far more sedate one.
While the game had a distinct end-of-the-season feel to it, for the majority of home fans it was important that we got the win and continue to aim to finish in the highest position possible.
After loanee Cameron Archer had arrowed in another class goal to double our advantage early on in the second half we never looked like we would lose the game.
However, it was not all plain sailing and my man of the match was goalkeeper Daniel Iversen who made a string of Schmeichel-esque saves to keep our goal intact.
The keeper really was a joy to watch especially the way in which he leapt around his penalty area like Tommy Lawrence, with Saturday's game being one of a number of occasions this season in which our Great Dane has saved our bacon.
I am not a fan of giving loan players the Player of the Year award but barring an out-of-character performance at Luton, he has been outstanding and single-handedly has won us several points which makes him my unopposed choice.