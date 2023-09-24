Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After introducing himself, he has ushered me through the back door of his costume shop and transported me to a magical football world in which we were top of the table.

Although we no longer retain this status after our draw at Rotherham United, I am not ready to return to our normal mid-table football life and desperately want this adventure to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six wins and two draws from our opening eight games is a start beyond my wildest dreams and the best one I have seen in more than 50 years of supporting the club.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End celebrate Liam Lindsay's equaliser at Rotherham United (photo: Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

Before the game, as a small group of our 2,500 travelling army of fans made sure that our South Yorkshire counterparts knew all about our lofty position, one of them scoffed and implied it would not be for long.

Although he unfortunately turned out to be right, we are only a point away from the top two and I am feeling as giddy as ‘my giddy aunt’ that we are also eight points clear of seventh place.

We had more of the possession than our hosts but they proved a tougher nut to crack than a lot of people expected and battled well, particularly after going a goal up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I must say their goal, scored by our former employee Jordan Hugill, was as good as any I saw him bag during his three-and-a-half-year stay with a well-struck curling shot from distance giving Freddie Woodman no chance.

In the last 20 minutes, following a triple substitution, we looked the likelier to go on and get a winning goal.

Brad Potts and Liam Millar looked threatening and, if the ball would have dropped more favourably in the area from one of their low crosses, we may well have won this game on another day.

Even though our hosts had only won once this season, in my opinion, this hard-earned point on the road must – in the words of one of our former managers – still be deemed as a ‘winning draw’.