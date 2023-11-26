PNE fans' panel: Defeat as bitter as the temperature for Tim Mercer
Having opened the scoring shortly after half-time, things were looking good for North End in what had been a pretty forgettable match up to that point.
The low-key first half was a bad advert for Championship football and not one that will live long in the memory.
In terms of chances the Bluebirds had the better ones up to this point, including the need for a sharp reflex save by Freddie Woodman.
The only other action worthy of note was the melee following a foul by Ched Evans. The aggrieved Cardiff player appeared to take exception, resulting in Evans ending up on the floor.
I had no clear view of it myself, but many on the concourse were convinced Evans had been headbutted and so couldn’t understand why a red card had not been shown.
As the second half kicked off, I remarked to a fellow fan that a goal was needed to shake the game out of its malaise.
I did not have to wait long, as Milutin Osmajić cleverly stole the ball off a defender and raced forward to drive the ball home
It was the Montenegrin’s fourth goal since becoming the club’s record signing in the closing stages of the summer transfer window and he celebrated with passion in front of the Town End.
For this fan, that should have been the platform for a home win but, within a few minutes, the game was turned on its head by the sending off of Robbie Brady.
Brady has been the subject of fierce criticism this season due to inexplicably poor form from arguably one of our most skilful and experienced players.
Here, his very poor cross into the box gave the visitors possession and they surged forward on the counter-attack.
In trying to make up for his mistake, Brady checked a Cardiff player and immediately received a yellow followed by a red.
This shocked many in the stands, as we had not realised he had received a first yellow during the fracas of the Evans incident in the first half.
In fairness to the Lilywhites, with only 10 men they defended extremely well in the manner they have become famous for this season – and looked like they were going to hold on as nine minutes of stoppage time were racked up on the fourth official’s board.
If we thought the equaliser at the midpoint of added time was a gut wrencher, worse was to follow in the final minute as the visitors stole all three points with a well-taken header.