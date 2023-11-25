Preston North End conceded twice in injury time as Cardiff City ran out 1-2 winners at Deepdale and stole three points.
Here are our post-match scores from Deepdale.
1. Freddie Woodman - 6
Had a clean sheet within touching distance. Will be absolutely furious with those goals. Made his fair share of saves over the piece to keep PNE's lead in tact.
2. Jordan Storey - 6
Didn't deserve to end up on the losing side. Won plenty back there over the piece but a 99th minute cross caught North End out. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Liam Lindsay - 7.5
The big Scot was fantastic for so much of the game. It was one cross too many for North End's defence in the end. He could leave the pitch with his head held high despite the devastating result.
4. Kian Best - 6.5
Important early block to thwart Ng. His passing out from the back - both short and long - was great. A couple of loose moments, with his pocket picked just before half-time and him needing to take a yellow card.