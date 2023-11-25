News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Preston North End player ratings vs Cardiff City as Robbie Brady sees red in cruel defeat

Scores on the doors from PNE's clash against the Bluebirds

By George Hodgson
Published 25th Nov 2023, 18:57 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 19:25 GMT

Preston North End conceded twice in injury time as Cardiff City ran out 1-2 winners at Deepdale and stole three points.

Here are our post-match scores from Deepdale.

Had a clean sheet within touching distance. Will be absolutely furious with those goals. Made his fair share of saves over the piece to keep PNE's lead in tact.

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

Had a clean sheet within touching distance. Will be absolutely furious with those goals. Made his fair share of saves over the piece to keep PNE's lead in tact.

Photo Sales
Didn't deserve to end up on the losing side. Won plenty back there over the piece but a 99th minute cross caught North End out.

2. Jordan Storey - 6

Didn't deserve to end up on the losing side. Won plenty back there over the piece but a 99th minute cross caught North End out. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
The big Scot was fantastic for so much of the game. It was one cross too many for North End's defence in the end. He could leave the pitch with his head held high despite the devastating result.

3. Liam Lindsay - 7.5

The big Scot was fantastic for so much of the game. It was one cross too many for North End's defence in the end. He could leave the pitch with his head held high despite the devastating result.

Photo Sales
Important early block to thwart Ng. His passing out from the back - both short and long - was great. A couple of loose moments, with his pocket picked just before half-time and him needing to take a yellow card.

4. Kian Best - 6.5

Important early block to thwart Ng. His passing out from the back - both short and long - was great. A couple of loose moments, with his pocket picked just before half-time and him needing to take a yellow card.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsCardiff City