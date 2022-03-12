Preston North End Ryan Lowe delivers frustrated reaction to his side's draw with Cardiff City

While admitting a share of the spoils probably looked a fair outcome, he felt the better chances fell to his side at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Daniel Johnson and Alan Browne both had good opportunities to win it in the second half, Johnson seeing a shot saved and Browne slipping as he reached a rebound from a saved Cameron Archer shot.

North End manager Lowe said: “It was a good point but I felt we were well worthy of the three points.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe applauds the fans at the final whistle of the goalless draw with Cardiff

"We had some good chances and I keep saying that if you can’t win it, don’t lose.

"We knew what Cardiff were going to do, that they pose a threat, they had a couple of half chances at the back end too.

"It was probably a fair result in the end on reflection but I felt we could have won it.

"DJ did fantastic for his chance, it was a great save from the keeper.

"We did have the best chances I thought to win the game and I’m disappointed we didn’t have that cutting edge in the final third, a bit of quality.

"Some days we’ve had that quality, today we didn’t.”

Lowe felt it was perhaps a sign of progress made under him that their over-riding emotion was one of frustration leaving South Wales.

"Credit to the staff and players because we aim to win every game we go into,” said Lowe.

"They are buying into the style and what we want to do, how we want to approach it.

"If only, I say, about the games when we’ve not got the points we wanted and what position we could have been in. That is not for the lack of trying and the improvement is there for all to see.

"We are where we are, the league is fantastic, it’s relentless and tough, week in, week out.”

North End are on their travels again on Wednesday night when they face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Fitness checks will need to be run on Liam Lindsay and Browne after both limped off during the Cardiff game.

Lindsay got a knock on the ankle in a challenge with Cody Drameh but would have been subbed anyway, while Browne pulled up in stoppage-time.

Lowe said: "We will have to have a look at Liam, he got a whack on the ankle.

"Liam probably feels a bit disappointed in his performance today but I’ve told him those games happen. He was fantastic in the games he’s played recently.

"We had pushed Andrew Hughes out to nullify one of their strengths down their right hand side and brought Liam in, that worked to a degree.

"Then we put Ali McCann on for a bit of energy when Liam hurt his ankle.

"Hopefully he will be okay.