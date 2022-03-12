LIVE: Cardiff City vs Preston North End
Preston North End are in Championship action as they face Cardiff City, 3pm kick off.
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 1:29 pm
We will have all the action throughout the afternoon, so make sure to keep an eye on the page to stay up to date with everything that happens in South Wales.
PNE are looking to avenge their loss here in the FA Cup back in Janaury, as the game went to extra time before losing out with a rotated side – so things could be much different this afternoon.