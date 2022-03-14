Preston North End make injury check on skipper and defender ahead of Luton Town clash

The Lilywhites face Luton Town on Wednesday night before signing-off from action for two-and-a-half weeks.

Browne signalled to the bench that he’d injured his groin during stoppage-time at the Cardiff City Stadium and was replaced by Joe Rafferty for the last couple of minutes.

Centre-half Lindsay had limped off earlier in the second half after hurting his ankle in a challenge with Bluebirds wing-back Cody Drameh.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe watches the game against Cardiff City from the technical area

The Scot was about to be substituted anyway, so the knock he took was ill-timed to say the least.

PNE manager Lowe said: “Browney pointed to his groin before he came off so we’ll have to see how that settles down.

"In the first half he had been running everywhere because he was disappointed with himself for giving the ball away at times.

Preston North End skipper Alan Browne in action against Cardiff City

"At half-time I said to him if he kept running like that all over the pitch, he was going to end up doing 13-14k and be a doubt for Wednesday.

"Browney was shattered coming off the pitch but hopefully it’s not too bad and we’ll have him available to play against Luton.

"Liam got a whack on the ankle. We were going to take him off and that coincided with him getting the whack.

"At that time we were in the ascendency and we wanted to get Ali McCann on to get more energy at the top end of the pitch.

"We’d started Andrew Hughes at wing-back and even though he doesn’t really like playing there, we wanted him to nullify one of Cardiff’s threats down that side of the pitch.

"Hughesy then went back into the middle, with Ali giving us that bit of attacking spark again.”

Lowe was rueful about only getting a point at Cardiff, with PNE not quite cutting it going forward.

"We had worked in training on a lot of rotation and we did cause them a few problems,” said Lowe.

"We got in a few times but as you saw we didn’t have that final bit of cutting edge.”

Lowe added: "It wasn’t for the lack of trying, a Cardiff City team under Steve Morison is never going to just roll over – we knew it would be tough.

"Did I expect a 0-0? In some parts of the game neither side looked like scoring and I was just waiting for a moment of a class from one of our players or one of theirs.