PNE player ratings: Cardiff City 0 Preston North End 0

It was a game which failed to catch light until the closing stages when both sides had a couple of good chances each.
For PNE, centre-half Bambo Diaby stood out. It was only his second start for the club but he was powerful at the back and played a big part in the clean sheet.
Here are the North End player ratings from the Cardiff City Stadium clash.
1. Daniel Iversen 8
The goalkeeper wasn't called into action until late on but made two good saves to deny Uche Ikpeazu, the first of those at full stretch. Another clean sheet for the Dane.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
2. Sepp van den Berg 7
The Dutchman defended well down the right and let little get past him. He wasn't overly stretched but did what he had to well.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
3. Bambo Diaby 8
The centre-half, who played in the middle of PNE's back three, was impressive throughout. Diaby was comfortable on the ball and cleared his lines well. Tired towards the end but managed to keep going. Starman.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
4. Liam Lindsay 6
Back in the side after suspension, Lindsay was steady enough in his general play but did get caught on the ball a couple of times which allowed Cardiff to break. He was subbed after being hurt in a challenge
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd