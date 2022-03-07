Lowe’s first game in charge of the Lilywhites on December 11 ended in a home win but then came five draws and a defeat on their own patch.

Things finally clicked on Saturday when they got the better of promotion-chasing Bournemouth, Cameron Archer and Emil Riis on target in a 2-1 win.

For the first time at Deepdale, Lowe was able to do his run and fist-pump to the fans after the final whistle.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates with the fans after the Deepdale victory over Bournemouth

He didn’t do that after the Barnsley game in December but it’s been part of his routine after victories on the road.

Lowe did so at both ends of the ground, with the Bill Shankly Kop open to home fans.

"It’s nice to win here, we want to win as many home games as we possibly can,” Lowe told the Lancashire Post.

"When there are more fans at Deepdale, those who can’t get to the away games and those with season tickets, you want to perform well for them.

"To get this win in front of our own fans against a very good team is pleasing.”

Bournemouth’s visit was the second game in which the Kop had been split between home and away fans – it was for Reading’s visit in February.

Likewise it will be done for the Blackpool and QPR matches in April, the PNE section for the derby clash already sold out.

On his celebratory fist-pumps at both ends, Lowe said: “I realised that I couldn’t leave one end of the ground out, I’ll have to do four sides eventually!

“I appreciate them, some of the fans want to be in the Kop, they are supporting us well.

"It is my appreciation back to them.”

Saturday’s victory saw North End complete the league double over Bournemouth, having won 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium in November under Frankie McAvoy.

It’s the second double they have done this season, the other being against bottom club Peterborough – both of those meetings ended in 1-0 wins.