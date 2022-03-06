PNE player ratings: Preston North End 2 Bournemouth 1

After falling behind to Jamal Lewis’ 50th minute goal, North End quickly equalised through Cameron Archer.
Their winner came from substitute Emil Riis in the 89th minute, the Danish striker netting his 17th goal of the season.
Here are the PNE player ratings from the game.
1. Daniel Iversen 8
The PNE goalkeeper pulled off a stunning save at 1-1 to push away Nat Phillips' header - it looked a goal all the way. Bit of hesitancy with Hughes for Bournemouth's goal but otherwise a good afternoon.
Photo: Ian Hodgson
2. Sepp van den Berg 8
Another solid show from the Dutchman, used his pace well to make recovery challenges a couple of times. In the main kept Bournemouth's front line in check.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
3. Bambo Diaby 8
PNE fans have a new hero in the centre-half who enjoyed a very good full PNE debut. Overcame a hesitant first few minutes to put in a great, keeping Dominic Solanke quiet.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
4. Andrew Hughes 7
Should have cleared his lines when the cross came over for Bournemouth's goal, otherwise the Welshman produced his usual steady show.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley