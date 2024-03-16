Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End LIVE score updates and team news
Preston North End are in action at Home Park for the first time in 14 years - as they take on Plymouth Argyle.
The Lilywhites make the long trip down to the southwest coast for the final match before the international break. Manager Ryan Lowe is back at his old club for the first time since leaving in December 2021, to become the PNE boss.
Needless to say, three points would be priceless for both clubs, with North End looking to maintain their play-off push and Argyle scrapping for survival. Preston were beaten by Stoke City last weekend, while Ian Foster's side took a point at Blackburn Rovers.
Follow all the action from Home Park with us, right here!
Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End LIVE
Pushed away (0-1)
Storey has been a threat all afternoon from corners and his first meaningful effort at goal is parried clear by Cooper. At the other end, Whittaker strikes wide on the volley after the ball dropped to him 18 yards out.
Cooper called into action (0-1)
PNE have started the second half well and are pushing for another goal. Millar drives down the right and shoots low, but it's saved by Cooper. Plymouth are now going to be forced into a change, with Miller having gone down. Sousa will replace him.
KICK OFF! (0-1)
Back under way at Home Park, with no changes made by either manager at half time. A big 45 minutes ahead...
HT: Plymouth 0-1 PNE
A huge chance went begging for the hosts just before the break, as Bundu headed wide from Whittaker's cross.
North End lead through Liam Millar's strike into the bottom corner, on 43 minutes.
It has been a bonkers first half at Home Park, with Osmajic and Potts both forced off early doors and Miller lucky to escape a red for Plymouth.
Before his opener, PNE's number 23 also missed a glorious chance.
Chance for another (0-1)
Frokjaer plays it down the line for Brady and Keane is inches away from latching on to his low cross...
Booking before the goal (0-1)
Mickel Miller may be a very lucky boy. Before PNE's opener, Ryan Ledson was on the end of a late, crunching challenge and the reaction from PNE players told you a lot. Ledson was fine to continue but only after treatment. It was late and high from the Plymouth man.
GOAL!!!!!!! Plymouth 0-1 PNE
Liam Millar rifles home first time after Lindsay's cross found its way to him at the back post! Great finish!
Corner forced (0-0)
Brady sends his free kick into the wall from 30 yards, but lifts the ball back into the box and Cooper slices his punch behind for a corner. Plymouth fans felt it was a foul, but referee John Busby did not. Brady swings his corner in and Storey is there again, from the follow-up. But, it's gathered again by the Plymouth shot stopper.
Scrappy out there (0-0)
The game is being played at a quick tempo and neither side have been able to gain any real control in the match. It's being contested fiercely in the middle of the pitch and both teams are looking for that killer pass in behind the defence. Hardie is the threat for Plymouth, while Frokjaer is looking to provide that creative spark for PNE.
Had to score (0-0)
A massive chance goes begging for PNE. Keane got in behind, played it back to Frokjaer - who could've shot but played it forward to Stewart. The ball ended up back with Frokjaer and he prodded a delightful pass through to Millar, who looked certain to run on to the ball and score. But, his poked effort goes wide. Big miss.
