Preston North End's Liam Millar celebrates scoring his side's first goal

Preston North End are in action at Home Park for the first time in 14 years - as they take on Plymouth Argyle.

The Lilywhites make the long trip down to the southwest coast for the final match before the international break. Manager Ryan Lowe is back at his old club for the first time since leaving in December 2021, to become the PNE boss.

Needless to say, three points would be priceless for both clubs, with North End looking to maintain their play-off push and Argyle scrapping for survival. Preston were beaten by Stoke City last weekend, while Ian Foster's side took a point at Blackburn Rovers.