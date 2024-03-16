Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Preston North End RECAP as Ryan Lowe's side win on his Home Park return
Preston North End are in action at Home Park for the first time in 14 years - as they take on Plymouth Argyle.
The Lilywhites make the long trip down to the southwest coast for the final match before the international break. Manager Ryan Lowe is back at his old club for the first time since leaving in December 2021, to become the PNE boss.
Needless to say, three points would be priceless for both clubs, with North End looking to maintain their play-off push and Argyle scrapping for survival. Preston were beaten by Stoke City last weekend, while Ian Foster's side took a point at Blackburn Rovers.
Follow all the action from Home Park with us, right here!
Plymouth Argyle vs Preston North End LIVE
FULL TIME: Plymouth 0-1 PNE
Liam Millar's first half strike wins it for North End! A brilliant three points on the road. Reaction and ratings to follow.
Added time (0-1)
Four more minutes for PNE to play, as a chance to play Stewart through goes begging for Frokjaer.
PNE sub (0-1)
Cunningham on for Brady - who has had a good afternoon
Corner for Plymouth (0-1)
PNE have had chances to extend their lead, but we're now into the final 10 minutes of normal time and there's going to be a big defensive effort required. Time to dig deep...
Important block (0-1)
Sousa's cross to the back post drops for Edwards, but his shot is blocked well by Hughes.
Argyle atmosphere has turned
"We want Foster out" chants are coming from the home fans - as well as some more unsavoury ones about his style of football. It's an atmosphere and frustration that PNE can absolutely feed off.
Post! (0-1)
Keane takes a throw quickly and Stewart finds himself in space on the edge of Plymouth's box. He hits it so sweetly but it crashes wide off the post... so close.
Almost for Stewart (0-1)
Frokjaer floats a wonderful, long range pass over Plymouth's defence and Stewart plucks it out of the sky. Just as he prepares to pull the trigger, though, Phillips nips in and wins a free kick. Frokjaer is then involved again, as his low cross finds Brady who perhaps takes one touch too many - when he could've shot.
Pushed away (0-1)
Storey has been a threat all afternoon from corners and his first meaningful effort at goal is parried clear by Cooper. At the other end, Whittaker strikes wide on the volley after the ball dropped to him 18 yards out.
Cooper called into action (0-1)
PNE have started the second half well and are pushing for another goal. Millar drives down the right and shoots low, but it's saved by Cooper. Plymouth are now going to be forced into a change, with Miller having gone down. Sousa will replace him.
