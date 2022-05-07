Preston North End celebrate their opening goals against Middlesbrough at Deepdale

Players ratings: Preston North End 4 Middlesbrough 1

Preston North End produced a fine performance to see off Middlesbrough at Deepdale on the final day of the Championship season.

By Dave Seddon
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 7:41 pm

Victory saw them finish in 13th place – the same as last season – with 64 points which was three more than the 2020/21 campaign.

Alan Browne opened the scoring, with Emil Riis’ shot deflected in by Boro’s Dael Fry.

Riis scored twice in the second half, the first one a fine chip over the keeper from the edge of the box, the second a penalty after Paddy McNair had handled Cameron Archer’s shot on the line.

Here are the PNE player ratings from the game.

1. Daniel Iversen 8

If this was the goalkeeper's last game for PNE, then the very best of luck and thank you for some top-drawer displays over the last 18 months. Pulled off a fine save from Balogun in the second half.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. Sepp van den Berg 8

Another strong performance from the Liverpool loanee on the right hand side of the back three, to the point when Boro's Paddy McNair ended-up wrestling him! Again, was this his PNE farewell?

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. Bambo Diaby 8

Solid at the heart of the back three and quick too, the lad has got pace. Had a hand in the first goal. Some rough edges to smooth off but something to work with.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

4. Liam Lindsay 7

Decent show from the Scot on the left side of PNE's back three. Settled into the game and knocked some passes out from the back.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
MiddlesbroughDeepdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 4