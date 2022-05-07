Players ratings: Preston North End 4 Middlesbrough 1

Victory saw them finish in 13th place – the same as last season – with 64 points which was three more than the 2020/21 campaign.
Alan Browne opened the scoring, with Emil Riis’ shot deflected in by Boro’s Dael Fry.
Riis scored twice in the second half, the first one a fine chip over the keeper from the edge of the box, the second a penalty after Paddy McNair had handled Cameron Archer’s shot on the line.
Here are the PNE player ratings from the game.
1. Daniel Iversen 8
If this was the goalkeeper's last game for PNE, then the very best of luck and thank you for some top-drawer displays over the last 18 months. Pulled off a fine save from Balogun in the second half.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Sepp van den Berg 8
Another strong performance from the Liverpool loanee on the right hand side of the back three, to the point when Boro's Paddy McNair ended-up wrestling him! Again, was this his PNE farewell?
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Bambo Diaby 8
Solid at the heart of the back three and quick too, the lad has got pace. Had a hand in the first goal. Some rough edges to smooth off but something to work with.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Liam Lindsay 7
Decent show from the Scot on the left side of PNE's back three. Settled into the game and knocked some passes out from the back.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth