Player ratings: Preston North End 2 Barnsley 0
Preston North End won their third game in a row, beating play-off contenders Barnsley at Deepdale.
Saturday, 1st May 2021, 9:57 pm
Jordan Storey and Ched Evans found the net either side of half-time, with North End keeping another clean sheet - a fourth on the spin.
Victory in their final home game of the season moved the Lilywhites up to 13th place in the table.
Here are the player ratings from the game, with centre-back Storey the starman.
