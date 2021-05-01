Ched Evans scores Preston's second goal against Barnsley at Deepdale
Player ratings: Preston North End 2 Barnsley 0

Preston North End won their third game in a row, beating play-off contenders Barnsley at Deepdale.

By Dave Seddon
Saturday, 1st May 2021, 9:57 pm

Jordan Storey and Ched Evans found the net either side of half-time, with North End keeping another clean sheet - a fourth on the spin.

Victory in their final home game of the season moved the Lilywhites up to 13th place in the table.

Here are the player ratings from the game, with centre-back Storey the starman.

1. Daniel Iversen 8

Another clean sheet, a command of his box and good saves to deny Michal Helik and Jasper Moon

2. Jordan Storey 8

A goal, assist and clean sheet for the defender who played on the right hand side of PNE's three-man back line. A good afternoon's work.

3. Liam Lindsay 7

Another solid game at the heart of the defence. Played his part in PNE's opening goal against his former club.

4. Andrew Hughes 7

Looks so at home on the left side of North End's back three. His display couldn't be faulted.

