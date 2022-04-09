Daniel Johnson in action with Queens Park Rangers' Moses Odubajo.

Player Ratings: Preston North End 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Preston North End made it two wins in a week as they saw off Queens Park Rangers at Deepdale, winning 2-1.

By Tom Sandells
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 5:12 pm

Emil Riis scored in the first half before Cameron Archer doubled their lead, with a late Andre Gray penalty pulling one back for the visitors with one of the last kicks of the game.

After a slow start, Ryan Lowe’s men got their game going and were deserving winners on home soil.

Here’s how we rated PNE on the day.

1. Daniel Iversen - 8

Kept North End level in the first half with a host of fine saves and was there when needed in the second half. Saved multiple times when one on one and the striker was favourite to score, but for the great Dane.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales

2. Sepp van den Berg - 7

Steady as always on the right side of the PNE defence, did what he needed to with little fuss and kept Lyndon Dykes, Andre Gray and Charlie Austin all quiet who are experienced at this level.

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales

3. Patrick Bauer - 7

A reassuring force at the heart of the PNE defence, no errors for the German and gave QPR little to go off up front.

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales

4. Andrew Hughes - 7

Set up the first goal forward from centre half and is showing why he's the favourite to win the player of the year award with voting open from this week.

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales
Player ratingsQueens Park RangersDeepdaleRyan Lowe
Next Page
Page 1 of 4