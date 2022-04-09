Player Ratings: Preston North End 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Emil Riis scored in the first half before Cameron Archer doubled their lead, with a late Andre Gray penalty pulling one back for the visitors with one of the last kicks of the game.
After a slow start, Ryan Lowe’s men got their game going and were deserving winners on home soil.
Here’s how we rated PNE on the day.
1. Daniel Iversen - 8
Kept North End level in the first half with a host of fine saves and was there when needed in the second half. Saved multiple times when one on one and the striker was favourite to score, but for the great Dane.
2. Sepp van den Berg - 7
Steady as always on the right side of the PNE defence, did what he needed to with little fuss and kept Lyndon Dykes, Andre Gray and Charlie Austin all quiet who are experienced at this level.
3. Patrick Bauer - 7
A reassuring force at the heart of the PNE defence, no errors for the German and gave QPR little to go off up front.
4. Andrew Hughes - 7
Set up the first goal forward from centre half and is showing why he's the favourite to win the player of the year award with voting open from this week.
