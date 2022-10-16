News you can trust since 1886
Player Ratings - Preston North End 0-2 Stoke City

Preston North End were beaten 2-0 by Stoke City on Saturday as former manager Alex Neil won on his return to Deepdale.

By Tom Sandells
5 minutes ago

Alex Neil’s side scored twice in the second half, Will Smallbone and Tyrese Campbell both finding the back of the net.

PNE failed to register a shot on target in the game, during their second defeat in two games.

Here’s how we rated the players on the day...

Preston North End's Jordan Storey leaves the field.

2. Freddie Woodman - 6

He made smart save in the first half but could do very little about the goals. With PNE not scoring at the other end it just creates more pressure on the defence.

3. Jordan Storey - 7

Coming back into the side after suspension he continued where he had left off, a good solid performance for the defender although a momentary lapse did allow Stoke through to create the first goal.

4. Bambo Diaby - 7

Considering it was the first start of the season for Diaby, he did well. He has a lot of energy at the back which can be terrifying but he gives it his all. He's positive on the ball and looks to carry it forward even.

Alex Neil Player ratings Stoke City Deepdale
