Player ratings: Nottingham Forest 1 Preston North End 2
Preston North End rounded-off the season with victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Saturday, 8th May 2021, 10:04 pm
Updated
Saturday, 8th May 2021, 10:06 pm
Tom Bayliss and Liam Lindsay scored North End's goals in the 2-1 win, their fourth victory on the bounce.
They had fallen behind in the first half to a superb shot from James Garner but showed their character to fight back to get the three points.
Victory saw PNE finish 13th place in the table with 61 points, sending them on their holidays in a positive frame of mind.
Here are the Preston player ratings from the clash with Chris Hughton's men.
